Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,120,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

FTRB stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

About Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

