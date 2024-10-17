Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

