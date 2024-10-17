Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.93.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

