Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 1,230,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,519,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

