MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.08. 25,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 67,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN



The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

