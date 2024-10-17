O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $53.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,198.90 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,077.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.