Northland Capmk Comments on Richardson Electronics, Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richardson Electronics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

