Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Raised to Hold at Evercore ISI

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 5.5472637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.