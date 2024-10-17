Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 157,756 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

