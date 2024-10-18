Barclays Boosts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $225.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $173.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $193.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $227.15.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

