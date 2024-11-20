Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 142,270 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $37,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 113.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SAP by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $3,780,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $148.38 and a 52-week high of $243.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $286.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

