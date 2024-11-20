Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

