Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:TYG opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Eyeing a Big 2025 Turnaround
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Dutch Bros’ Growth Perks: Can This Coffee Stock Hit New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.