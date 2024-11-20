Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYG opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

