Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

