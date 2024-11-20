Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.