Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.58. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 85,053 shares trading hands.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $994,397.60, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

