nVerses Capital LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 705.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 66.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

CHK opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

