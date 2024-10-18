Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

