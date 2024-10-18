LifeSteps Financial Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 14.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average is $464.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

