Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after buying an additional 329,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

