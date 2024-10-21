Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,243. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

