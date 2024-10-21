Castleview Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

