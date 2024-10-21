The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 356,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 35,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

TJX traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $115.60. 2,868,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

