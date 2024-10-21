Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,843 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,671,000 after acquiring an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.3 %
INVH traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $37.80.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
