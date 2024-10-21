STP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.90 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, STP has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $85.85 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,631.36 or 0.99956635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00065990 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04535048 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,090,025.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.