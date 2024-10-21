US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.12 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.12 ($0.43), with a volume of 14526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

US Solar Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.16.

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.