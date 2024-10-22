Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 896 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

