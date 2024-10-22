iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

