GFG Capital LLC Sells 15,181 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

