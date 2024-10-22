Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.1% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

SWK stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

