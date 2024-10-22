Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Raised by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,881 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 3.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 188,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 24,866,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,060,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

