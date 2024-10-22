Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,758 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $111,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,194,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 239,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,864. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day moving average of $164.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

