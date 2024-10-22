Warner Financial Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.81 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

