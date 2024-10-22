Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOT traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.40. 42,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,844. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $252.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

