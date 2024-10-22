Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,948. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

