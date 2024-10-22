MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

