Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 218.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $107.11. 1,517,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,146,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

