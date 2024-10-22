Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,065 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 968,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

