AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,182.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

