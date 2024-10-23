Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 334,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,142. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

