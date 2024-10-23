Chris Bulman Inc Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chris Bulman Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

