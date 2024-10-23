Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. 401,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

