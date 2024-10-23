Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. 385,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,072 shares of company stock worth $2,052,157 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

