JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,787. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 546.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 183,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 69.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

