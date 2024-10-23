Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $243,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE RF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 1,097,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

