Plan Group Financial LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $391.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $394.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

