Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. 20,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,442,641. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Qualys by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Qualys by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1,806.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 81,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 77,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.