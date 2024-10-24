Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.18 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.