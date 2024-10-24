Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $41,302,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $31,771,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7 %

FIX traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.09. 22,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,732. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $424.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

