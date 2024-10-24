RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,279 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 0.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.07. 51,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,976. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

